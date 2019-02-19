Sarri on the brink: The leading candidates to take over as next Chelsea manager

If reports are to be believed, Maurizio Sarri's time in the Chelsea hot seat may well be numbered. RT Sport takes a look at the five men rated most likely by the bookmakers to replace him at Stamford Bridge.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE - 7/4 FAVORITE

The French World Cup legend is the clear favorite to take over at Stamford Bridge, and the former Real Madrid boss could be the perfect antidote to Sarri's less-than-exciting approach.

If reports are to be believed, Zidane has already stated the terms under which he would step in, including a $250 million warchest to fund signings and keeping hold of star man Eden Hazard.

Zidane captured the La Liga title and three UEFA Champions League titles for Real, as well as two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups and one Supercopa de Espana.

With a resume like that, it's no surprise why Chelsea might be interested. He's a free-agent, too, which means no huge compensation payments to another club.



GIANFRANCO ZOLA - 6/1

The Chelsea fan favorite is already in the building at Stamford Bridge as assistant to current boss Sarri, and would be a popular choice if the powers that be opted to appoint from within.

However, the former Birmingham City boss hasn't lit up English football with his managerial wizardry so far in his relatively young coaching career.

Whether Zola's respect at Stamford Bridge would be enough to take the Blues back to the sharp end of the Premier League and competing in the knockout stages in Europe, however, is another matter.



FRANK LAMPARD - 10/1

Lampard was priced at 20/1 or even higher just a few days ago, but his price has tumbled this week. Do the punters know something we don't, or are they betting with their hearts?

Either way, appointing Lampard, who is still only eight months into his first managerial job with Championship side Derby County, would represent a huge gamble.

Like Zola, he is a legend at the club and it would be no surprise if he ended up managing Chelsea at some point in his career. But this opportunity seems a little early for 'Lamps'.



LAURENT BLANC - 12/1

The French World Cup-winning captain from 1998 transitioned to management and had great success, leading Bordeaux Bordeaux to their first Ligue Un title in a decade and capturing the French League Cup before being offered the French national team job.

He led the team to the quarter-finals of Euro 2012 before joining PSG and winning a string of honours with the Paris club. He's been out of management since leaving the club in 2016, but now might be the time for him to return. The question is: is Blanc the right fit for the Stamford Bridge hot seat?



JOSE MOURINHO - 16/1

Yes, Jose Mourinho. The odds on a shock return for 'The Special One' appear to be dropping and stand at 16/1.

Mourinho is a free-agent after being sacked by Manchester United last December, and he has a connection with the club that will always remain strong.

The Portuguese icon brought trophies, including the Premier League title, to Chelsea in both of his stints in charge of the club. And if owner Roman Abramovich wants more silverware in the Stamford Bridge trophy cabinet, Mourinho certainly has a track record of delivering the goods.

But they couldn't possibly appoint 'The Special One' for a third stint... Or could they?