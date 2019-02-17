UFC Phoenix: Ngannou and Velasquez throw down in heavyweight clash in Arizona
18 February 201901:02 GMT
K.G.B. GETS THE W.I.N.
Andrea 'K.G.B.' Lee faced replacement opponent Ashlee Evans-Smith in a flyweight contest that proved to be a highly competitive affair that went all the way to the scorecards.
Despite Evans-Smith looking in decent form, Lee did just enough to win each of the three rounds to earn 30-27 scores on each of the judges' scorecards and claim her second straight win since joining the UFC in 2017.
Make it 2-0 in the Octagon!@AndreaKGBLee#UFCPhoenixpic.twitter.com/EBhgVYvgi8— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2019
- 00:28 GMT
LENTZ GRINDS OUT A DECISION
Nik 'The Carny' Lentz isn't ever to generate millions of hits with his highlight-reel material, but there's no denying his effectiveness in shutting down his opponents.
And in a gritty three rounder that went all the way to the scorecards 'The Carny' ran out the unanimous decision victor with scores of 29-28 on all three scorecards.
Lentz was understandably happy with his performance, but the crowd weren't so impressed as the showered him with boos.
His fighting style isn't the most entertaining, and when you defeat a local favorite into the bargain, you're not going to win too many friends.
What he did earn, however, was his win bonus.
By UD!@NikLentz#UFCPhoenixpic.twitter.com/BTGFDfiT3f— UFC (@ufc) February 18, 2019
17 February 201923:47 GMT
'COOL HAND LUKE' CLAIMS KNOCKOUT WIN
Bantamweight Luke Sanders found himself on the receving end of some punishing body kicks from former UFC bantamweight world champion Renan Barao in the first round of their preliminary card bout, but got some words of wisdom from his corner and came out firing in Round 2.
His coaches told him he needed to close the distance to take Barao's kicks out of the equation while also opening the door for Sanders' own power punches, and the American did just that.
A huge left hand dropped Barao to the canvas, and a salvo of accurate, powerful ground strikes finished the job as 'Cool Hand Luke' claimed the win after 61 seconds of the second round.
COOL HAND LUKE!— UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2019
WOW! #UFCPhoenixpic.twitter.com/0QbDs8KNIR
- 23:40 GMT
'SPITFIRE' CLAIMS SUBMISSION RECORD
We lost one of our early preliminary bouts before the night began as strawweight Jessica Penne was ruled out of her bout with Jodie Esquibel with an ankle injury.
The opening bout of the night saw American Emily 'Spitfire' Whitmire hand Russia's Alexandra Albu the first loss of her professional MMA career.
Whitmire took down Albu almost instantly before working to 'Stitch's' back and locking up the rear-naked choke for the win after just 61 seconds.
It gave Whitmire the first finish of her UFC career, and in the process also saw her claim the record for the fastest finish in UFC women's strawweight history.
"There's the tap!"— UFC (@ufc) February 17, 2019
Emily Whitmire gets us started STRONG on ESPN+! #UFCPhoenixpic.twitter.com/LoVpbQbRMQ
- 22:58 GMT
IT'S FIGHT NIGHT IN PHOENIX
The UFC's world-famous octagon has landed in Phoenix, Arizona for the first event to be shown live on ESPN in the United States.
It's a landmark moment for the sport of mixed martial arts as the sport moves one big step forward into the mainstream to share equal billing with the likes of the NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball.
Now the UFC is taking center stage as the world's premier MMA organization looks to put on a spectacular show with its first event on the globally-renowned sports network.