Boateng burgled: Barcelona star 'robbed of up to $450K worth of cash & jewelry' in matchday raid

On-loan star Kevin-Prince Boateng endured a nightmare La Liga debut for Barcelona, then reportedly discovered he had lost $450,000 after being burgled during the game.

Boateng made his league debut for Barca after joining the club on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo, but his first La Liga appearance for the Catalan giants was one he would rather forget.

Boateng came off the bench to play the final 30 minutes against Valladolid and missed a string of clear-cut chances, with Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi's earlier spot-kick sparing Boateng's blushes as Barca ran out 1-0 winners - despite Messi missing a second penalty of the match.

But it was later reported that the Ghanaian international's home had been burgled during the match, with up to $450,000 worth of possessions, including jewelry, watches and cash, taken during the home raid.

It is not the first time a Barcelona star has been targeted by burglars during games.

Earlier this season defender Jordi Alba was burgled in similar circumstances during Barcelona's away trip to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.