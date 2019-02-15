Near-naked female streaker protesting violence in football halts Argentine match (PHOTOS)

A female streaker protesting violence in football temporarily halted River Plate versus Rosario Central in Argentina, cheekily evading capture before being hauled from the field, much to the amusement of fans.

The Argentine Primera División match was in full flow at Rosario's Estadio Gigante de Arroyito in Santa Fe on Friday when the intruder suddenly entered the field of play and removed her top.

The streaker revealed her body painted with colors of Rosario, Newell's Old Boys, River Plate and Boca Juniors plus a message of tolerance in Spanish written across her torso.

In the middle of #RiverPlate vs #RosarioCentral ... protesting violence in soccer. Her body painted with colors of Rosario and #Newells#RiverPlate and #BocaJuniors plus a message of tolerance ... pic.twitter.com/o3OKIr6prA — John E. Rojas (@jrojasa75) February 15, 2019

Security were faced with the cheeky task of tackling the nearly-naked protester, with match stewards stifling grins as they attempted to subdue the saucy pitch invader.

Argentine football has been dogged by violence in recent months. The 2018 Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors having to be replayed when River fans ambushed the Boca team coach and tear gas fired from police injured players.

The streaker was eventually captured and removed from the field, and the game was allowed to resume, and both sides were left to play out a 1-1 draw thanks to a first half goal from Juan Fernando Quintero for the visitors, which was canceled out by an Agustin Allione equalizer for the hosts.

It isn't the first time an intruder has halted play at Rosario versus River. Almost five years ago to the day, a dog ran into the pitch and relieve itself in the same fixture, eerily with the scoreline also at 1-1.

A dog taking a shit on the pitch and temporarily evading capture at Rosario Central vs River Plate pic.twitter.com/ycuFadVHII — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) February 14, 2019

The canine managed to soil the pitch and then squirm free of the referee, before offering its paws to one of the players and being carried off the pitch.