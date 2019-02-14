Mean Machine, Russia style: Jailed footballer Mamaev plays prison match, scores bicycle kick (VIDEO)

Russian footballer Pavel Mamaev was among the goals, scoring a stunning overhead kick, during a 5-a-side prison match in Moscow's Butyrka prison on Thursday, dedicating the Valentine's Day kick-around to his wife.

Mamaev is currently serving time until at least April 8, after being accused of taking part in two drunken attacks in Moscow with pal and fellow footballer Aleksandr Kokorin that left one victim with brain damage.

He was caged alongside Zenit St. Petersburg forward Kokorin on October 8, ordered to see in New Year behind bars, and four months later on February 8 the pair were ordered to be remanded in custody for a further 118 days, until at least April 8.

But while on the outside, Mamaev's club team Krasnodar will play Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League round of 32, Mamaev took to a snow-laden pitch inside.

Wearing a hat, gloves and thermals in the -2 degree weather, Mamaev played alongside other inmates at Butyrka to take on employees of the jail, reminiscent of famous film 'Mean Machine', starring Vinnie Jones, in which the characters contest a high stakes 'inmates versus guards' match.

As the match took place on February 14, or Valentine's Day, Mamaev dedicated the match to his wife, Alana Mamaeva, who had been an ever-present during his trial. Alana duly marked the event in an Instagram post, with the caption: "the game goes on", with a heart emoji.

Mamaev, who amassed 15 Russian national team appearances before retiring in 2016 and plays his club football for Krasnodar, was awarded some special treatment in that his name was printed on the back of his bib, while the rest wore blank versions.

Showing that his jail time had done nothing to diminish his skills on the pitch, Mamaev managed to get himself among the goals, including netting a stunning overhead kick.

However, while Mamaev was enjoying all the fun on the pitch, Kokorin was still holed up in his cell due to a knee injury and a clause in his Zenit contract barring him from playing in non-league matches.