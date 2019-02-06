Russian footballers Kokorin & Mamaev jailed until April 8 over Moscow attacks charges

Russian footballers Aleksandr Kokorin, of Zenit St. Petersburg, and Krasnodar's Pavel Mamaev, have been detained until April 8 for allegedly taking part in two drunken attacks in Moscow that left one victim with brain damage.

A court on Wednesday, February 8, ordered the pair to be remanded in custody for a further 118 days, effectively ruling out a return to action for their respective clubs until next season. The current Russian football season is currently in its winter hibernation period, resuming early March and ending in May.

The two were detained, along with Kokorin's younger brother, Kirill, after two incidents which left two people seriously injured in Moscow on October 8, being accused of initiating a brawl in a cafe when they mocked a government official and after which Kokorin hit him over the head with a chair.

Just hours earlier, the two were caught on film assaulting a second man, a driver for a Russian television presenter, leaving him with brain damage as a result of suffering a series of blows to the head.

Russian international midfielder Pavel Mamaev has been in jail for 118 days following his role in assault on a government official in October.



Both players could face being fired by their respective clubs should they face any more jail time, or be found guilty of the offences, for which they could receive 3 year prison sentences.

In mid-December the Moscow City Court approved a request to keep the two in jail until at least February 8. Following Wednesday's ruling Mamaev, 30, and long-time pal Kokorin, 27, will now spend a minimum 6 months behind bars.

Since being incarcerated, a petition has been launched to free Kokorin, with signature collections being held in St. Petersburg and other cities across Russia.