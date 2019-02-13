'Who the f*** is dat guy!?': Joshua slammed by fans for US debut versus unknown 'Big Baby'

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been slammed online after announcing a tepid US debut against unfavored 315-pound American Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller, as opposed to a potential unification fight with Deontay Wilder.

Joshua's personal announcement on Wednesday was met by a huge backlash from boxing fans online, after a match-up with WBC champion Wilder had been highly mooted for his bow Stateside, Joshua himself claimed he was chasing the fight but then later turning down a $50 million offer to fight the 40-0-1 KO-artist.

Brit Joshua, who holds the WBO, WBA, IBO, IBF belts, had even previously called out compatriot and former champ Fury, then reneged on the idea of a possible fight, disregarding the option as the Manchester man currently holds no belts despite being considered one of the elite heavyweights.

Now, Joshua will face off at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1 against local Brooklynite Miller, who also holds no belts, much to the chagrin of boxing fans worldwide, who voiced their discontent on Twitter.

Despite the negative reaction, Miller, believes that Joshua is "overhyped" and said that he will "toast his ass" in an interview. Boasting a record of 23 wins and one draw with 20 big wins coming by way of knockout, Miller scaled 315 lbs in his last fight, a 4th-round KO of Bogdan Dinu.

Joshua follows in the footsteps of fellow Brit world champs Amir Khan and Naseem Hamed in making his US debut versus a New York-based boxer. Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised a card featuring all-British and Irish fighters facing off against US-based fighters in the city, at one of boxing's meccas.