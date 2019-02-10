HomeSport News
UFC 234: Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya as the show goes on in Melbourne

Published time: 10 Feb, 2019 00:56
The UFC middleweight title fight between Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum may be off, but the UFC 234 fight card in Melbourne goes ahead with a middleweight title eliminator in the new main event. Follow our live updates here.

  • 10 February 2019

    00:52 GMT

    DRAMA BEFORE THE FIGHTS

    We've had late drama ahead of today's event, with the news that the main event bout for the UFC middleweight title is OFF.

    The defending champion, Australia's Robert Whittaker, woke up with stomach pains and was diagnosed with a hernia, which has forced him out of his title fight with Kelvin Gastelum.

    It means the new main event will be the hotly-anticipated middleweight title eliminator between former world champion Anderson Silva and undefeated kickboxing ace Israel Adesanya.

  • 09 February 2019

    23:44 GMT

    WELCOME TO FIGHT NIGHT!

    Welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of UFC 234, which comes live from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

    We'll bring you live updates throughout the night's action.

