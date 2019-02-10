UFC 234: Anderson Silva vs Israel Adesanya as the show goes on in Melbourne
10 February 201900:52 GMT
DRAMA BEFORE THE FIGHTS
We've had late drama ahead of today's event, with the news that the main event bout for the UFC middleweight title is OFF.
The defending champion, Australia's Robert Whittaker, woke up with stomach pains and was diagnosed with a hernia, which has forced him out of his title fight with Kelvin Gastelum.
It means the new main event will be the hotly-anticipated middleweight title eliminator between former world champion Anderson Silva and undefeated kickboxing ace Israel Adesanya.
BREAKING NEWS: Robert Whittaker is OUT of his middleweight title defense against Kevin Gastelum. pic.twitter.com/ZfPUEn9YQM— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 9, 2019
09 February 201923:44 GMT
WELCOME TO FIGHT NIGHT!
