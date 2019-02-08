'China's Maradona': 40mn people watch Wu Lei make debut for Spanish team Espanyol

A TV audience of 40 million people in China tuned in to watch football star Wu Lei make his debut for Spanish club Espanyol in the La Liga game against Villarreal, the club has reported.

Wu came on for the final 12 minutes of Sunday’s game and saw his team snatch an equalizer just three minutes later through Roberto Rosales, who leveled the scores at 2-2.

Espanyol reported on Thursday that Chinese viewing figures for the game were 40 million, which dwarfed the TV audience in Spain of just 177,000, according to Marca.

Més de 40 milions de persones van veure el debut de Wu Lei a la Xina.



Más de 40 millones de personas vieron el debut de Wu Lei en China.



在中国，超过4000万人观看了武磊的首秀.



👉 https://t.co/Y8n04YTjk3#RCDE | #Volem | #EspanyoldeBarcelonapic.twitter.com/8FC9RnI7dO — RCD Espanyol (@RCDEspanyol) February 7, 2019

Striker Wu, 27, joined the La Liga team at the end of January, moving from Shanghai SIPG, where he had become the club’s top-scorer with 169 goals in 344 appearances.

He also topped the Chinese Super League scoring charts with 27 goals last season, helping his former club to the title.

READ MORE: Double money: Rich list reveals Lionel Messi earns nearly TWICE as much as Cristiano Ronaldo

Espanyol’s majority shareholder and president is Chinese businessman Chen Yansheng, and the club bought Wu for what was considered a nominal €2 million (US$2.27 million) fee as he seeks to continue his development in the higher standard of La Liga.

Wu has made 63 appearances for the national team, scoring 15 times, and had previously been linked to a move to England's Premier League before heading to Spain.

The forward made his professional bow for Shanghai at the age of just 14 in 2006, and has been dubbed "China's Diego Maradona" by some in his homeland.

Wu Lei debuta amb el RCD Espanyol de Barcelona a LaLiga!



¡Wu Lei debuta con el RCD Espanyol de Barcelona en @LaLiga!



Wu Lei makes is debut with RCD Espanyol de Barcelona in LaLiga!



武磊完成代表西班牙人队的西甲首秀！#RCDE | #Volem | #EspanyoldeBarcelonapic.twitter.com/YoyAILACjl — RCD Espanyol (@RCDEspanyol) February 3, 2019

His presentation as an Espanyol player reached a reported 350 million people in China, while the Spanish club now enjoy a social media following of more than half a million in the Asian country, according to the BBC.

🔝🔝



Arriba al RCD Espanyol de Barcelona una de les màximes estrelles de la Superlliga xinesa!



¡Llega al #RCDE una de las máximas estrellas de la Superliga china!



快到巴塞罗那皇家西班牙人足球俱乐部来看中超联赛最闪耀的球星之一吧！#WuLeiPerico | #Volem | #EspanyoldeBarcelonapic.twitter.com/LeZ6SegIXA — RCD Espanyol (@RCDEspanyol) January 28, 2019

Espanyol next host Rayo Vallecano in a clash at the bottom end of the table, with Wu’s team in 15th, two points ahead of Saturday’s visitors, who lie 18th.

Interest in the game is expected to be just as avid in China as Wu could feature for a more extended period.