'F****** Muslim c***!' Investigation launched after allegations of racist fan abuse of Mohamed Salah

Premier League team West Ham United have pledged to investigate allegations that Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was targeted by one of their fans during the Reds' recent trip to the London Stadium.

A spokesperson for West Ham said on Wednesday that the club are "aware of the incident and have launched an investigation" after a video was released online showing the reigning English Player of the Year being subjected to racial abuse as he took a corner during Monday night's game.

The footage, which has been shared thousands of times online, appears to show a West Ham supporter hurling racial slurs at Salah who was preparing to take a corner in a section of the stadium which hosted home supporters.

Absolutely disgusting abuse directed at #salah from so called west ham fans.

This needs exposing and stamping out.@kickitout@LadsLasses#kickitout#NoRacismNoFascismpic.twitter.com/Ki6AZMbftX — West Ham Fans Against Fascism (@WHUantifascists) February 6, 2019

In the clip, the fan can be heard shouting: "Salah you f****** Muslim. F****** Muslim c***." Another younger supporter shouts "cheat!" at the player.

Sádat Yazdani, who captured the footage, was critical of the fans' behavior, writing of the incident that, "I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches."

The Football Association has also confirmed that they are investigating the matter "as a matter of urgency."

The statement from West Ham outlined the club's zero tolerance policy towards issues such as this.

"We are an inclusive football club," they said. "Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.

"Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behavior at our stadium."

The Metropolitan Police issued a statement, saying that they were aware of the reports and that inquiries are continuing.