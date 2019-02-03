Super Bowl LIII: The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots do battle in NFL's showpiece finale
03 February 201922:28 GMT
DUDE, THIS IS PERFECT!
A few years back, a group of college friends got together and started to challenge each other complete ever more improbable trick shots. They turned their attempts into a YouTube channel and now "DudePerfect" is a hugely popular brand, with eye-poppingly spectacular videos.
Their latest effort, in partnership with the NFL, saw the crew try a host of incredible trick shots at tonight's Super Bowl LIII venue, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
We can only imagine how many attempts they needed to nail these tricks, but the final results were amazing.
- 22:22 GMT
AN AWESOME VENUE FOR A HUGE OCCASION
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, is the spectacular venue for tonight's event.
The arena has an incredible retractable roof that opens and closes to suit the weather conditions. It's currently closed, but we understand it will be opened in time for kick-off.
The stadium cost a staggering US$1.6 billion to build, and has an official capacity of 71,000 for American Football events.
It's a spectacular stadium for a spectacular event, but which team will rise to the occasion and claim victory tonight?
- 22:15 GMT
PAC-MAN SHOWS HIS SUPPORT
Another famous pugilist has nailed his colors to the mast ahead of tonight's big game.
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is backing the Patriots tonight, as he tweets his support for fellow fortysomething sporting veteran Tom Brady.
- 22:11 GMT
THE NOTORIOUS IS IN THE HOUSE
The Super Bowl attracts celebrities from across the full gamut of showbusiness and sport, with tickets and hospitality places packed with stars of stage, screen and the sporting arena on Super Bowl Sunday.
One such star is former two-division UFC champ Conor McGregor, who made headlines earlier this NFL season when he visited with the Dallas Cowboys.
But who is "Mystic Mac" backing tonight...?
- 22:07 GMT
DOES RUSSIA HAVE SUPER BOWL FEVER?
There's no doubting the Super Bowl is one of the world's biggest sporting events, but the reach of the NFL isn't quite at the same level as some other sports (such as football) as our man found out when he hit the streets to see whether Moscow had Super Bowl fever.
Check out his hilarious adventures here...Also on rt.com Super Bowl: We asked Russians what they know, and the results were hilarious (VIDEO)
- 22:02 GMT
IT'S SUPER BOWL TIME!
It's the biggest show in American sport, and it's here tonight, as the LA Rams and the New England Patriots face off for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta at Super Bowl LIII.
Welcome to @SuperBowl Sunday!! #SBLIII#EverythingWeGot#LARamspic.twitter.com/KBkdgbd8Rb— NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2019
We're all prepped and ready, with snacks to hand, energy drinks ready and maybe even a halftime beer or two. But most of all, we're excited for the fascinating clash between the dominant AFC champion Patriots and the surging new stars of the NFC, the Rams.
We'll bring you live updates throughout the night for what promises to be another huge sporting occasion.