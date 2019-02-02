UFC Fortaleza: Raphael Assuncao and Marlon Moraes chase victory in pivotal bantamweight rematch
02 February 201922:01 GMT
WE ARE LIVE!
The credits are rolling in Fortaleza and the two fighters in the first preliminary bout will be in the octagon shortly.
We're kicking off with a 127lb catchweight contest between Brazil's Rogerio Bontorin and Russian Magomed Bibulatov.
Both men have 14-1 records, and both will be keen to kick off the night with a notable victory.
- 21:59 GMT
LOOK OUT FOR... JOHNNY WALKER
He shares his name with a popular brand of alcoholic drink, and you can expect Brazilian light-heavyweight Johnny Walker to pack even more of a punch than a shot of the famous whisky with which he shares his name.
Walker is a Muay Thai wrecking machine and an imposing figure at 205lbs. His octagon debut was a scarily impressive one, as he demolished Khalil Rountree inside a round with a devastating display of his striking prowess.
And now he faces the canny former heavyweight operator Justin Ledet, who will present a tricky, more elusive, target than Rountree this weekend.
Walker may well be the next exciting light-heavyweight prospect to emerge, and the Brazilian, who actually lives and trains in England, will look to smash his way through to the upper echelons of the 205-pound division.
- 21:57 GMT
THE NURMAGOMEDOV DYNASTY CONTINUES
Said Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is set for action in the second bout of the night.
The 12-1 flyweight prospect arrived in the UFC and made an impact on his debut by defeating Justin Scoggins by split decision to put himself right in the mix at 125lbs.
And now he lines up against Brazil's Ricardo Ramos, who has an identical record, but already has three UFC bouts under his belt.
There's also Russian involvement in the opening bout of the night as Magomed Bibulatov takes on Rogerio Bontorin. The bout was scheduled to take place at flyweight, but will now be run as a 127lb catchweight contest after Bibulatov missed weight at yesterday's official weigh-ins.
- 21:49 GMT
SUBMISSION STARS FACE KNOCKOUT ARTISTS
The main card also features a pair of the very best submission artists in UFC history as they go head to head with a pair of heavy-handed knockout artists
Welterweight Demian Maia is widely regarded as one of the top two or three Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists in UFC history, and he returns to continue his evergreen career against American powerhouse Lyman Good.
And Maia's compatriot Charles Oliveira holds the records for the most Performance of the Night bonuses (seven) and the most submission finishes (12) in UFC history. He'll face heavy-handed Swedish star David Teymur in what looks set to be a thrilling lightweight bout.
- 21:47 GMT
ALDO RETURNS TO FACE RISING STAR
The co-main event features the return of a Brazilian legend.
Former WEC and UFC featherweight world champion Jose Aldo remains one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters to ever come from Brazil, and the 32-year-old superstar is set to face rising contender Renato Moicano in the night's co-main attraction.
Aldo was actually offered the main event spot on this card, but instead asked for a three-round contest, rather than a five-round bout.
The former world champion proved he still has the fire in his most recent outing when he finished the uber-aggressive Jeremy Stephens with a crushing body shot at UFC Calgary.
And, as a result, Aldo will face Moicano who has lost just once in his 15-fight career and is looking to claim the biggest scalp of his career following his impressive submission of respected veteran Cub Swanson last August.
- 21:39 GMT
BANTAMWEIGHT BATTLE
The night's main event features a bantamweight rematch between two of the best 135-pounders not to have already challenged for the UFC bantamweight world title.
Raphael Assuncao has been there or thereabouts in the bantamweight division for years. He is good everywhere the fight goes, but he has one big problem - he doesn't finish fights.
He'll be going head to head against fellow countryman Marlon Moraes, a former World Series of Fighting champion who, in contrast, is renowned for his finishing abilities.
Despite this, when the pair met in June 2017 it was Assuncao who took the win via split decision. Now the pair will face off again in a contest that may well produce a future bantamweight contender to face current champ TJ Dillashaw.
- 21:29 GMT
UFC FORTALEZA: FIGHT CARD
Here's your bout lineup for tonight's event in Fortaleza, Brazil:
Preliminary Card
1. Rogerio Bontorin vs Magomed Bibulatov (127lb catchweight)
2. Ricardo Ramos vs Said Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)
3. Geraldo de Freitas Jr vs Felipe Colares (bantamweight)
4. Junior Albini vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)
5. Mara Romero Borella vs Taila Santos (women's flyweight)
6. Thiago Alves vs Max Griffin (welterweight)
7. Markus Perez vs Anthony Hernandez (middleweight)
Main Card
8. Livia Renata Souza vs Sara Frota (123lb catchweight)
9. Johnny Walker vs Justin Ledet (light-heavyweight)
10. Charles Oliveira vs David Teymur (lightweight)
11. Demian Maia vs Lyman Good (welterweight)
12. Jose Aldo vs Renato Moicano (featherweight)
13. Raphael Assuncao vs Marlon Moraes (bantamweight, 5 rounds)
- 21:13 GMT
IT'S FIGHT NIGHT!
Good evening, everyone, and welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of UFC Fight Night 144, which comes from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil.
We'll bring you live updates throughout the night as a packed card of fighters, including a host of Brazilian stars, take center stage in Brazil.