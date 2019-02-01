Sexing up the Super Bowl: NFL fans can sync dildos to Sunday’s game ‘to enjoy the action even more’

Porn webcam platform CamSoda has offered NFL fans a unique way to enjoy Sunday’s Super Bowl “as much as possible,” by launching a service which allows users to synchronize sex toys with the action on the field.

CamSoda suggested the idea of fans getting internet-connected pleasure through its SuperCast service while watching the football extravaganza on TV.

Fans with teledildonics, sex toys designed to remotely stimulate a partner, could hand control of their erotic device to one of the two participating teams, the Los Angeles Rams or the New England Patriots.

The raunchy gadgets will “react” to the football action on the screen by producing different intensity levels of vibration.

All the teams’ actions, including touchdowns, yards gained and points for reception will be reflected by the app-enabled sex toy.

“At Camsoda, we’re all about enjoying life at all times, and in everything we do,” said Cam Soda vice-president Daryn Parker.

“Live events is a focus of ours and sexual pleasure combined with anything and everything is always a good idea. For this year’s Super Bowl, we want everyone to enjoy the game as much as possible.”

The Super Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday – and might just get that little bit more super for some fans.