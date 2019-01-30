‘I really don’t care’: NFL star throws Super Bowl tickets in trashcan, sparks scramble (VIDEO)

New Orleans wide receiver Michael Thomas showed his apparent disdain for the upcoming Super Bowl by posting a video on Twitter showing two tickets for the championship game being thrown in a trashcan.

Two tickets priced at $900 each were tossed into the garbage, with Thomas writing: "I don't remember the trash can, and secondly I really don't care," the player captioned the video which was met with mixed reactions on social media.

Thomas’ snub of the sporting extravaganza was apparently caused by a refereeing controversy during the NFC Championship Game between the Saints and the Los Angeles Rams on January 20.

Ps: I don’t remember the trash can, and secondly I really don’t care. 🙂 #WhoDat ⚜️🧘🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GxeAZn9mIO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 29, 2019

No penalty flag was called for pass interference after Saints’ Tommylee Lewis was crushed by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman with less than 2 minutes left in regulation. The no-call was believed to have a serious impact on the outcome of the game, which the Saints lost 23-26.

Aggrieved Saints fans believe that had the penalty been called, their team could have scored a touchdown or at least killed the clock, making it difficult for the Rams to extend proceedings into overtime.

Thomas’ impulsive gesture triggered a wave of amusement on Twitter, with many followers praising him for ticket-throwing act.

OT should not have been necessary and all other things were overcome if the blatant PI is called. — who dat (@Coach5209) January 29, 2019

Ha ha Michael Thomas… I love you bro👍⚜️🖤💛 — Shelley (@shellsaintsfan) January 29, 2019

You The Man⚜️⚜️⚜️ Nobody wants those lying Super Bowl tickets⚜️ #boycottsuperbowl — jlduryee (@jlduryee) January 30, 2019

Others suggested that the entire city “will be digging through trash” in an attempt to find the discarded tickets.

Boy bout to have the whole city digging through trash 😩🥴 — garmai k. (@garmaikm) January 29, 2019

Who going Super Bowl Ticket diving? It's a Fairly New Can. That should Narrow the search ❤❤❤❤ — Starr Lamastus (@thecitizensshad) January 29, 2019

Go to nola and be like this guy pic.twitter.com/A2HOrjdtbh — Umair (@umairofvp) January 30, 2019

Some quick-witted users thanked the player for posting the video, pledging to use screenshoted bar codes to get to the stadium.

Since he is throwing those tickets away. I guess he won’t mind me using his barcode to get in. I can’t wait to use my new free #superbowl#tickets@patriots@rams. Hopefully this gets #retweeted and used. pic.twitter.com/4sTLa3oIRl — LJL (@LyleLuqu) January 30, 2019

Bet. I’ll use the UPC code. Look for me in Section 304...row 23...seat 7. 🤺 pic.twitter.com/XWtWCXTf0f — Limited Fake Aaron Rodgers (@GunslingerMonte) January 29, 2019

Others condemned Thomas for his reckless actions, insisting that he could have found a better use of the two tickets of a combined price of $ 1800.

Still going to be played n watched by 50 million ppl. It would be a great thing for any nfl fan. Especially a normal fan who's never going to have the money to pay for a ticket.. sad — Elliott (@Aarronmollema) January 30, 2019

Cool - if real totally could have sold and donated $$ to charity but at least you got a super awesome tweet out of it! 👍 — jonathan donath (@jfd6812) January 30, 2019

Why not donate them to your favorite charity so they can make some money? Very childish honestly. — DB (@Nickydballs) January 29, 2019

Thomas could have received the tickets from NFL officials, as in addition to the two teams competing in the Super Bowl and the team which hosts the event, the league distributes a small amount of tickets to the other 29 teams which failed to reach the season-ending event.

The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday.