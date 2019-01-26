Australian Open Final: Osaka and Kvitova battle it out for first tennis Grand Slam of 2019
26 January 201908:33 GMT
THE COMEBACK QUEEN
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was already a major force at the sharp end of the women's game before a horrible incident in her home nearly saw her lose her career.
An intruder attempted to rob Kvitova's home and stabbed the Czech star in her racket hand as she looked to defend herself and her home.Also on rt.com 'I wasn’t confident to be alone': Kvitova opens up on stabbing hell after reaching Aus Open final
It put her career on hiatus while she rehabbed her injury and got back to full form, but it also left her with mental scars that proved even tougher to heal.
But now the former WTA world number two is on the verge of a third Grand Slam win and the number-one spot in the sport after producing some of the best tennis of her career
It would cap a remarkable comeback for the 28-year-old if she could finish the job and claim the title in Melbourne today.
- 08:29 GMT
PRE-MATCH THOUGHTS
We're just a matter of minutes away from the start of the women's final at the Australian Open, so let's get some final pre-match views from the two competitors.
- 08:21 GMT
HEAD TO HEAD
Remarkably, Osaka and Kvitova have never met before on the court, with today's final marking the occasion of the first competitive match between the two.
A glance at their respective stats shows that the older Kvitova has a significant experience advantage over Osaka, having won 26 WTA singles titles to Osaka's two.
But Kvitova hasn't won a Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 2014, while Osaka captured the title in the most recent Grand Slam tournament, the 2018 US Open.
Both women have a 100% record in Grand Slam finals, with Kvitova winning twice at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, and Osaka victorious in New York in 2018.
In boxing parlance, someone's 0 has gotta go...
- 08:16 GMT
MEETING THE FANS
Despite the pressure of only her second Grand Slam final, Naomi Osaka is still finding the time to meet with her fans.
The young Japanese player is one of the brightest young stars in women's tennis, and catapulted to stardom with her US Open title last year.
Now she's bidding to become a two-time Grand Slam winner.
- 08:11 GMT
128 STARTED... NOW 2 REMAIN
One hundred and twenty-eight players kicked off the women's tournament with hopes of Australian Open glory, but now we're down to the final two, and their respective runs to the final couldn't have been more different.
Osaka had to battle her way through a host of tough matches to book her place in the final, while Kvitova blew away her opponents as she produced some of the best tennis of her career on the blue courts of Melbourne.
Now the rising young star of tennis faces off against the comeback queen in what promises to be a thrilling final.
- 08:01 GMT
GOOD MORNING!
Welcome to RT Sport's live coverage of the women's final of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
We'll bring you live updates throughout today's final between Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova as the two tennis stars face off at the Rod Laver Arena.
Up for grabs are the Australian Open women's title, the first Grand Slam tournament title of 2019 and the WTA World Number 1 spot in the women's rankings.
It should be a thrilling matchup.