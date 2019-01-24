'For my brother': Sevilla striker Ben Yedder in touching Emiliano Sala message after Barca goal

Sevilla's French striker Wissem Ben Yedder paid tribute to Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala, who remains missing after a private plane transporting him to England was lost over the English Channel.

Ben Yedder netted for Seville on Wednesday night against La Liga leaders Barcelona, and finished his goal celebration by lifting his shirt to show a message of support for Sala.

Sala was flying from France to Cardiff to join up with his new team after agreeing a contract to join the Premier League strugglers.

But the plane carrying him across the channel disappeared off the radar and search and rescue operations have to date failed to find either the plane or any survivors.

Former Toulouse man Ben Yedder played against former Nantes and Bordeaux striker Sala during their respective stints in France's Ligue Un.

And the French striker showed his support for Sala with an undershirt adorned with the message which translated to: "For my brother. Strength. E. Sala."

Ben Yedder later posted a further message on Twitter, saying: "En mi corazón y enmis oraciones. Pienso en ti Emi," which translated as: "In my heart and in my prayers. I think of you Emi."

En mi corazón y en mis oraciones 🤲🏻❤❤️ Pienso en ti Emi pic.twitter.com/Irn6FvYDxF — Wissam Ben Yedder (@WissBenYedder) January 23, 2019

Ben Yedder's goal gave Sevilla a 2-0 win over Barca in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.