The Violence Queen: Meet Ariane Lipski, the UFC's newest female MMA star

UFC Fight Night in Brooklyn this weekend has a host of fascinating story-lines, but one that stands out is the debut of one of the most exciting female athletes to join the UFC in a long time - Ariane Lipski.

Brazilian star Lipski will make her octagon debut against Scotland's Joanne Calderwood in a women's flyweight bout that may well help decide the next top contender to face newly-crowned world champion Valentina Shevchenko later this year.

And while Calderwood has positioned herself with impressive flyweight wins against Valerie Letourneau in 2016 and Kalindra Faria last August, Lipski arrives in the UFC looking to make her mark on her first appearance.

Here are four key things you need to know about the Brazilian star ahead of her UFC debut in Brooklyn this weekend...

SHE HAS AN AMAZING NICKNAME

Lipski has one of the best nicknames in MMA. And her moniker, 'The Violence Queen,' is well-deserved.

The 24-year-old has explained that the Polish fans who watched her in KSW gave her the nickname after seeing her aggressive style and "lots of blood" in her fights.

SHE'S A SPECTACULAR STRIKER

While many Brazilian athletes arrive in the UFC with a background in the national martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Lipski is a thoroughbred striker who has finished six of her 11 wins by KO or TKO.

"I'm one of the strongest women in the division," she explained.

"You don't really see a lot of athletes with as many consecutive knockouts as me.

"I know I hit hard and that I am explosive, so I believe I'm one of the best strikers in the UFC."

She'll be looking to prove that against another gritty striker in Calderwood, who also prefers to stand and trade strikes in her fights.

DESPITE HER STRIKING BACKGROUND, SHE'S JUST AS DANGEROUS ON THE GROUND

Lipski may have a formidable striking style, but 'The Violence Queen' is far from a one-trick pony, as she has demonstrated in her recent contests.

She won the KSW title with a first-round armbar submission, and completed her first title defense with a 58-second rear-naked choke victory.

"My opponents have underestimated my grappling, but that's been good because I've been able to showcase my jiu-jitsu a bit more," she said.

"I already have two wins by submission and I've shown that I've evolved a lot and I'm prepared in all areas."

Make no mistake, Lipski is dangerous wherever the fight goes.

SHE'S ALREADY A CHAMPION, AND SHE'S HUNGRY FOR MORE GOLD

She may be making her UFC debut, but Lipski has been a champion in a major organisation already.

Lipski was the dominant women's flyweight champion for Polish MMA promotion KSW, and fought in front of packed crowds of passionate European fans.

Lipski captured the title in May 2017 and defended it twice before receiving her call-up to the UFC.

Now she's a part of the biggest MMA organization in the world, she's targeting championship gold once again.

"I've already fought in front of a big audience. I've already gotten a title and I've had some title defenses," she explained.

"So now we're in the UFC and our goal is to get the belt and become the champion."