'Any resemblance is purely coincidental': Goalkeeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute in photo

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has rejected claims he made a Nazi salute in a photo taken at a meal alongside teammates as they celebrated victory after an FA Cup tie over the weekend.

The picture was taken by Hennessey’s German teammate, Max Meyer, and shared on his Instagram stories on Saturday.

The image has since been deleted, but showed the Welsh international in the background at a long table with teammates, with his right arm raised and his left hand under his nose.

Hennessey, 31, has now taken to Twitter to defend himself amid claims he was making the salute, saying: “I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

“I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental,” he added.

Hennessey had earlier played in Palace’s 1-0 win over fourth-tier team Grimsby. He has made 81 appearances for Wales, which is fifth on the country’s all-time list.