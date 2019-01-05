Swiss pair Federer & Bencic beat Germans Zverev & Kerber to win Hopman Cup

Roger Federer started the 2019 season in style as he beat Alexander Zverev in the singles before teaming up with Belinda Bencic to see off German pair Zverev and Angelique Kerber in the doubles as Switzerland won the Hopman Cup.

The Swiss ran out winners in the ‘fast’ format mixed doubles in Perth, Australia, with Federer and Bencic clinching the match 4-0, 1-4, 4-3 to retain the title they won last year.

Earlier, Federer had been in sublime form as he defeated 21-year-old German Zverev 6-4, 6-2 in the men’s singles.

Zverev, who beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner on his way to victory at last season’s ATP Finals in London, had no answer to the Swiss legend this time around as Federer put his team 1-0 up in the tie.

World number 2 Kerber later leveled things for Germany as she beat Bencic 6-4, 7-6 in fiercely contested women’s singles game.

However, the Swiss prevailed in the mixed doubles, defending the title they won last year.

Victory in Perth serves as a perfect season opener for Federer, 37, who will be looking to add to his record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open in Melbourne later in January.

Earlier at the eight-nation Hopman Cup spectators had been treated to the unique sight of Federer facing off on court against women’s great Serena Williams in the mixed doubles as Switzerland took on the US.

The Swiss won that match in straight sets, handing them a 2-1 victory in the tie.