Christian Pulisic: 6 things you need to know about the most expensive US player ever

American superstar Christian Pulisic hit the headlines on Wednesday when it was announced that he had signed for Chelsea in a huge $73 million deal from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old playmaker is staying with Dortmund on loan before joining the London club this summer, where the eyes of the footballing world will be watching as he embarks on the latest chapter of his career in the English Premier League.

Also on rt.com Chelsea sign Pulisic for $73mn in highest ever fee for US player

Here are six things you need to know about Chelsea's new superstar signing:



1. HE IS THE SHINING STAR OF UNITED STATES SOCCER

He broke onto the scene as a talented teenager and captured the US Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year in 2016, then won the senior honor the following year.



2. CHELSEA WILL ACTUALLY BE HIS SECOND ENGLISH CLUB

The American starlet kicked off his football career in England with non-league outfit Brackley Town. He credits his time with the National League North side as being crucial to his career, sparking his passion for the game and convincing him that he could progress further as a professional.

"A lot of people don’t realize but it really brought on my passion for the game," he told the Daily Mail.

"I just started to love it so much and I said: 'Wow. I’m pretty good! I think I can do something with this game.'"



3. HE IS A FOOTBALLING RECORD-BREAKER

Pulisic is the youngest foreign-born goalscorer in Bundesliga history and followed up on that record by also becoming the youngest goalscorer of any nationality to net twice in a Bundesliga game.

His part in Dortmund's DFB Cup win in 2017 made him the youngest American to capture a major trophy in European football.



4. HE BREAKS RECORDS ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE, TOO

His exploits in European football brought more records, as Pulisic became the youngest American player to play, score and claim an assist in the UEFA Champions League, while on the international stage he became the youngest player to score for the US Men's National Team aged just 17 years, eight months and 12 days.



5. HE HAS HIS FEET FIRMLY ON THE GROUND

Despite being US soccer's biggest star and a rising young starlet in the European game, Pulisic is still a down-to-earth young man.

The night before he netted his first international goal for the United States against Bolivia, he attended his high school prom, having arranged a pass with USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann, while Dortmund flew him out a day early on a private jet to make it possible.

6. HE HAS SUPERSTAR CONNECTIONS

Pulisic shares a birthday - 18 September - with Brazil's two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo, he's a huge fan of Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber and he counts NBA megastar LeBron James among his own fans.