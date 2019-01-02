Mascot madness: Huge longhorn steer charges at bulldog before US college football game (VIDEO)

There was chaos ahead of the Sugar Bowl American college football game between Texas and Georgia when Texas mascot Bevo – a giant longhorn steer – charged at Georgia talisman Uga the bulldog.

Bystanders were forced to scarper in fear as Bevo broke free from his somewhat flimsy enclosure and charged towards Uga.

Despite being massively outweighed, Uga managed to dodge the giant steer before handlers managed to get Bevo back under control - much to the relief of those nearby.

Bevo handler Patrick Dowell claimed (somewhat implausibly) to ESPN that the longhorn had merely been trying to greet the rival mascot.

"We were trying to turn him around to take a picture (with Uga) and he made a run for it," Dowell said.

"He was just trying to say 'hi'.

Texas have used a live steer as a mascot since 1916. They can weigh up to 2,500lbs and can have a horn span of up to 8ft.

Some online have criticized the wisdom of putting the pair of animals so close together, or even using live animal mascots at all.

The Longhorns went on to defeat the Bulldogs 28-21 at the Merecedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

The rogue longhorn follows more mascot drama at a college football game when a bald eagle swooped into the crowd at the Cotton Bowl between Clemson and Notre Dame.