Turkish footballer ‘transfer-listed after wife posts Instagram pic of him on secret holiday’

Turkish defender Serdar Aziz has reportedly been placed on the transfer list by Galatasaray after missing a match complaining of stomach bug despite his wife later posting pictures of the pair on holiday in the Maldives.

Reports state that Aziz, 28, is to be jettisoned from the Turkish giants after he told club bosses that he had a stomach complaint that would rule him out of their domestic fixture with Sivasspor.

However, Aziz was rumbled when his wife posted pictures to social media of the pair enjoying a break on the Indian Ocean islands of the Maldives soon afterwards - apparently causing Galatasaray to take action and make the player available for a move upon the opening of the transfer window in January.

The offending images have since been deleted but not before being reproduced on social media by other users.

Aziz, who has been capped 16 times by Turkey, joined Gala from Bursaspor in 2016 and has become a valuable member of the squad, despite the team's relatively poor performances so far this season.

They currently lie in fifth position in the Super Lig, with just eight wins from their 17 matches this season, though it seems likely that Aziz won't be there to help arrest the famous club's decline.

But hopefully he got a good tan, at the very least.