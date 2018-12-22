'If Palace win, I'll name my firstborn Townsend!' - Andros nets EPL 'goal of season' (VIDEO)

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend scored a humdinger of a volleyed strike against current Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday that many fans are already earmarking for goal of the season.

In the 35th minute of the match at the Etihad, and with the game at 1-1 with Palace having equalized an Ilkay Gundogan opener just a couple of minutes earlier, the away side won a corner on the left hand side of the pitch.

The ball was lofted in towards the City area and the home team attempted to clear with a couple of poorly placed headers. The ball eventually landed to Townsend around 35 yards from goal who let go with a rocket that sailed into the roof of keeper Ederson's net. Cue bedlam.

That Andros Townsend goalpic.twitter.com/IkqAOxTGFG — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) December 22, 2018

That was special from Townsend 😱



pic.twitter.com/gEwFXVjdpP — JD Football (@JDFootball) December 22, 2018

John Stones knew how clean Andros Townsend struck his volley! 💥 pic.twitter.com/6MWmobmqlL — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) December 22, 2018

Holy fucking shit what a strike by Townsend 😱 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 22, 2018

That Andros Townsend goal though 🤩#MCICRYpic.twitter.com/63uVJUwP9G — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 22, 2018

Blimey. @andros_townsend has just given @CPFC the lead at @ManCity with the most unbelievable volley. Goal of the season contender folks. See it on @BBCMOTD tonight. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 22, 2018

Ederson after that Townsend goal pic.twitter.com/FKManlPCkk — Coral (@Coral) December 22, 2018

One social media user even went as far as to claim they would name their newborn baby after the player should Palace win the game. Others found fault in the defending, claiming the play leading up to the volley could have prevented the screamer of a goal. Some even cursed the goal as it would allow City's rivals Liverpool more chance to gain a first title since 1990.

Great goal by Andros Townsend, comedy defending by City before it. Especially those two headers... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 22, 2018

IF CRYSTAL PALACE WIN IM NAMING MY FIRST BORN TOWNSEND — - (@AnfieldRd96) December 22, 2018

Townsend what are you doing bro 😩 nobody wants the scousers winning the league. Mad goal though. pic.twitter.com/UQ9m8HZjUS — ⒹⓎⓁ (@ChelseaDyl) December 22, 2018

Palace did go on to win the game 3-2 with a further goal from Luka Milivojevic in the second half, who made it 3-1. City could only claw one goal back through Kevin De Bruyne five minutes from time to ensure Liverpool will be four points clear at the top of the pile at Christmas.