'If Palace win, I'll name my firstborn Townsend!' - Andros nets EPL 'goal of season' (VIDEO)

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend scored a humdinger of a volleyed strike against current Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday that many fans are already earmarking for goal of the season.

In the 35th minute of the match at the Etihad, and with the game at 1-1 with Palace having equalized an Ilkay Gundogan opener just a couple of minutes earlier, the away side won a corner on the left hand side of the pitch.

The ball was lofted in towards the City area and the home team attempted to clear with a couple of poorly placed headers. The ball eventually landed to Townsend around 35 yards from goal who let go with a rocket that sailed into the roof of keeper Ederson's net. Cue bedlam.

One social media user even went as far as to claim they would name their newborn baby after the player should Palace win the game. Others found fault in the defending, claiming the play leading up to the volley could have prevented the screamer of a goal. Some even cursed the goal as it would allow City's rivals Liverpool more chance to gain a first title since 1990.

Palace did go on to win the game 3-2 with a further goal from Luka Milivojevic in the second half, who made it 3-1. City could only claw one goal back through Kevin De Bruyne five minutes from time to ensure Liverpool will be four points clear at the top of the pile at Christmas. 

