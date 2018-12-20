'He has the brain size of a pea!': Dejan Lovren slammed for Liverpool 'unbeaten season' comments

Liverpool and Croatia defender Dejan Lovren has been slated by fans for claiming Liverpool could go the entire 2017/18 season unbeaten, likening them to the fabled Arsenal 'Invincibles' who achieved the same feat in 2004.

Leaders Liverpool are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League, having won 14 and drawn 3 of their games so far to sit top of the pile on 44 points, and talk of a first English title since 1989 bubbling.

Lovren raised the bar a tad higher and set the challenge of prolonging their unblemished run to finish the 2018/19 season without a single defeat, like the Thierry Henry-led Arsenal side, dubbed the 'Invincibles', who did exactly that to win the 2003/04 league title.

Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season. Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it. Arsenal did it before so why not?

Fans of The Reds were dumbfounded by what they saw as over-confidence, and words that might jinx the team's impressive league run thus far, claiming the defender is a "d*ckhead", deserved to have his "contract terminated", and that he has a "brain the size of a pea". Others were quick to point to other examples in a series of Lovren's famous last words that have ended in calamity for the 29-year-old and his teammates.

Dejan Lovren: 'We can go through the season unbeaten.'



All of us.... pic.twitter.com/N6tCER4SK8 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 20, 2018

Dejan Lovren on Liverpool going the whole season unbeaten:



"Arsenal did it before so why not?"



Commiserations to Liverpool on their loss at Wolves tomorrow! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4plfy0nHXQ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 20, 2018

Dejan Lovren has got the brain the size of a pea. Every time we are on a decent run or he is in good form, he develops this inability to keep his mouth shut! Him, Moreno & Mignolet for me are 3 players I'd love to see leave the club, haven't got the #LFC mentality IMO — Jacob Larkman (@jacob_larkman) December 20, 2018

If Wolves beat us Dejan Lovren should have his contract terminated. I mean he should anyway but especially after what he just said — Jack Moore (@Jack_Moore7) December 19, 2018

Someone staple Dejan Lovren's lips together for the love of God — Ricky Mann (@RickyMann4) December 19, 2018

Woke up thinking about Dejan Lovren. What a dick head — ❔ (@ROUNDTHEBEND__) December 20, 2018

Ah yes, Dejan Lovren spoke to the media again. I suggest not going on Twitter for the next 36 hours. — Paul (@Kolology) December 19, 2018

Dejan Lovren: 'We can go through the season unbeaten.'



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/2EcPUj7hTD — Paddy Power (@paddypower) December 20, 2018

Bad news Liverpool fans. Dejan Lovren has said they can go the season unbeaten. "Arsenal did it before so why not?" #Lovrenscurse — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) December 19, 2018

Someone please stop Dejan Lovren from doing interviews — MG (@MichaelG31) December 20, 2018

Liverpool fans not wanting to talk about an invincible season just yet.



Dejan Lovren: "Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season"



Liverpool fans: pic.twitter.com/J9SBWDH7g7 — Coral (@Coral) December 20, 2018

Their reaction might be explained by Lovren's habit of putting his sizable foot in his proverbial mouth before big games, as he famously claimed just days before Croatia's Russia 2018 World Cup final against France that he deserved to be recognized as "one of the world's best defenders". Croatia went on to lose the final 4-2, although Lovren had more success in helping remove a pitch invader from the field of play.

Lovren was once again the victim of his self-inflicted karma for his outspoken manner when Croatia defeated Spain 3-2 in the UEFA Nations League, later exclaiming in an Instagram video directed at captain Sergio Ramos that the team "are a bunch of p******. Croatia were defeated by England in the group's crunch match and knocked out, whereas Spain advanced along with the Three Lions. Will the famous Lovren touch prove to be the undoing of Liverpool's coruscating start to the season? Time will tell.