Swiss skier Marc Gisin airlifted to hospital after terrifying World Cup downhill crash (VIDEO)

Swiss downhill ace Marc Gisin was rushed to hospital from the slopes after suffering a colossal crash during Saturday's World Cup downhill event in Val Gardena, Italy.

Gisin lost control of his skis just before one of the Saslong course's big jumps and was sent flying headfirst through the air before landing painfully on his side.

The Swiss skier had just gone through a speed trap at the course that recorded his speed at 120.1 kph (74.5 mph).

🔹Terrible caída del esquiador Marc Gisin que tuvo que ser evacuado en helicóptero#Radioestadiopic.twitter.com/I49Kuhu42f — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) December 15, 2018

Gisin, 30, laid motionless on the snow after the crash as medical staff rushed to his aid, and a rescue helicopter was scrambled to the slopes.

It meant the race was halted for 45 minutes while the unconscious Gisin received treatment before being airlifted to hospital.

At the time of writing there has not been an official injury update on Gisin's condition, though unconfirmed reports are circulating on social media suggesting Gisin has suffered a fractured pelvis.

An update on #MarcGisin: Suspected fracture of the pelvis. Best wishes to @marcgisin for a speedy recovery! 💪 #ValGardena#fisalpine — Ruth Holmes (@RuthHolmes2) December 15, 2018

The event was won by Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, ahead of Max Franz and Gisin's fellow countryman Beat Feuz in third.