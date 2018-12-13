NBA icon Jordan slaps Charlotte Hornets star Monk after early celebration (VIDEO)

Charlotte Hornets star Malik Monk felt the wrath of NBA legend Michael Jordan when the youngster let his emotions get the better of him and nearly cost his team victory against the Detriot Pistons.

Deep into the fourth quarter against the Pistons Jeremy Hunt put the Hornets up 108-106 with just 0.3 seconds left on the clock.

Standing on the sidelines an ecstatic Monk, 20, responded by racing onto the court – only to be slapped with a technical foul by the officials.

READ MORE: ‘Obviously I was joking’: NBA star Steph Curry backtracks on moon landing conspiracy comments

Although a subsequent Langston Galloway free throw cut the gap to one, the Hornets then snatched the ball from the inbounds pass and held on for a 108-107 victory.

Monk didn’t escape the anger of Hornets owner Jordan however, who gave the player two clips around the back of the head for his over-exuberance – much to the remonstration of Monk – before finally shaking his head and laughing off the incident.

#Hornets owner Michael Jordan wasn't too happy with Malik Monk after he ran onto the court before the game was over and got called for a technical 😭😂@WCCBCharlottepic.twitter.com/575UlSeZNz — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) December 13, 2018

The Hornets owed their victory in large part to Kemba Walker as the point guard scored 31 points while adding nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Hornets now sit sixth in the Eastern Conference – one place above the Pistons.

Basketball legend Jordan, a six-time NBA champ, acquired a controlling interest in the Hornets in 2010.