Vasyl Lomachenko unifies WBA & WBO lightweight titles at Madison Square Garden

Pound-for-pound star Vasyl Lomachenko unified the WBA and WBO lightweight world titles with a unanimous decision victory over Puerto Rican world champion Jose Pedraza at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Lomachenko dominated the fight and put a double exclamation point on his victory by dropping Pedraza twice in the 11th round as he won a landslide decision on all three scorecards in New York.

READ MORE: Stop the fight! MMA referee slammed after brutally late stoppage in title bout (VIDEO)

The judges scored the fight 117-109, 117-109 and 119-107 in the Ukrainian star's favor as he won Pedraza's WBO world title..

After the bout, two-division world champion Lomachenko declared himself satisfied with his performance, and said he hoped to set up a champion versus champion bout against WBC champion Mikey Garcia, who is scheduled to step up to challenge Errol Spence for the IBF welterweight title in March next year.

"I am happy. I moved a little closer to my dream, to my goal," said Lomachenko.

"Two more belts, and maybe next year we can make a fight with Mikey Garcia."

"I want two more belts and maybe next year we can make a fight with Mikey Garcia."#LomaPedrazapic.twitter.com/EyUJJfMHOo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 9, 2018

The fight saw Lomachenko make his comeback after an injury layoff as he underwent shoulder surgery following his clash with Jorge Linares back in May.

His victory takes his career record to 12-1 and extended his winning streak to 11 in a row.

And after his victory the Ukrainian superstar grabbed a quick photo with a big-name fan, WWE superstar Triple H, who tweeted the shot with a message of congratulations to the new unified lightweight champ.

"Congratulations to the Lightweight Champion @VasylLomachenko. Hats off to @sniper_pedraza...tough fighter, great bout. @TRboxing @thegarden #LomaPedraza."