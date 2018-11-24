Mo mockery: Salah imitates Ramos celebration to add fuel to notorious feud (PHOTOS)

Egyptian King Salah scored Liverpool's opener against Watford in the Premier League and then pulled out a hand sign that was very similar to Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' usual celebration, and fans love the Mo mockery.

READ MORE: Salah has brilliant response after girl asks him to score because she ‘needs to do homework’

After Salah's goal in the 67th minute, Liverpool went on to win the game 3-0 to stay second in the Premier League, but the main talking point was the forward's hand signals with football fans on Twitter reveling in Salah's mockery of his nemesis.

Mo Salah mocking Sergio Ramos during his celebration today.



This Liverpool vs. Ramos feud will never end. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/g8MPbjsgAe — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 24, 2018

Did Mo Salah actually mock Sergio Ramos’ celebration here? 😂 pic.twitter.com/yE98XrTN4X — Did It Cross The Line? (@diditcross) November 24, 2018

Hahahahahahagga Salah done the Ramos celebration 😂😂😂😂 — ' (@AryanLFC) November 24, 2018

WAIT SALAH DID THE RAMOS CELEBRATION? — rae (@saIahxi) November 24, 2018

Klopp is asked how he feels about Salah emulating Ramos with his celebration - as expected, he has no idea. — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) November 24, 2018

The spat between the pair has received much attention, ever since Salah was forced off in the Champions League final in May when The Reds lost to Real Madrid, after a tussle with Real captain Ramos resulted in a dislocated shoulder.

Liverpool fans were quick to blame the Spain skipper, and even began an online petition to have him retroactively punished. Ramos however was apathetic to the hysteria.

Sergio Ramos on Mohamed Salah’s foul in June: "If he would’ve gotten an injection, he would’ve been able to play the second half. I’ve done it before many times. It’s not such a big deal, I think that just because ‘Ramos’ did it people are talking so much about it." — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) November 23, 2018

More recently, Ramos was on Friday accused of failing to turn up for a doping test after Real's 3-1 Champions League win in a football leaks report, which added fuel to the feud between the two sets of supporters.

All makes sense now. Sergio Ramos had roid rage in the champions league final when he tried to rip mo Salah arm off. pic.twitter.com/z7IBccaGm0 — Gareth Hill (@gforce_14) November 23, 2018

To add insult to that particular injury, Ramos on Saturday captained Real in a 3-0 hammering by lowly Eibar to continue their miserable La Liga campaign, which has already seen head coach Julen Lopetegui sacked after a string of poor results.