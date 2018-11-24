HomeSport News

Mo mockery: Salah imitates Ramos celebration to add fuel to notorious feud (PHOTOS)

CARL RECINE © Reuters
Egyptian King Salah scored Liverpool's opener against Watford in the Premier League and then pulled out a hand sign that was very similar to Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos' usual celebration, and fans love the Mo mockery.

After Salah's goal in the 67th minute, Liverpool went on to win the game 3-0 to stay second in the Premier League, but the main talking point was the forward's hand signals with football fans on Twitter reveling in Salah's mockery of his nemesis.

The spat between the pair has received much attention, ever since Salah was forced off in the Champions League final in May when The Reds lost to Real Madrid, after a tussle with Real captain Ramos resulted in a dislocated shoulder.

Liverpool fans were quick to blame the Spain skipper, and even began an online petition to have him retroactively punished. Ramos however was apathetic to the hysteria. 

More recently, Ramos was on Friday accused of failing to turn up for a doping test after Real's 3-1 Champions League win in a football leaks report, which added fuel to the feud between the two sets of supporters.

To add insult to that particular injury, Ramos on Saturday captained Real in a 3-0 hammering by lowly Eibar to continue their miserable La Liga campaign, which has already seen head coach Julen Lopetegui sacked after a string of poor results. 

