Ex-England football icon Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault on train

Troubled former England star Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault after an incident on a train from York to Durham, UK, in August, according to British Transport Police.

The 51-year-old, widely known by his nickname 'Gazza', has been charged with one count of assault of a woman by touching on board the train and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court in his native County Durham, North East England, on December 11.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.

"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003. The charge relates to an incident on board a train on August 20 this year."

Gascoigne was arrested at Durham train station and was released following a police investigation.

It is the latest in a string of serious incidents for the former Newcastle, Spurs and Lazio midfielder, who won 57 caps for his country and was once one of the brightest talents in English and world football.

Have a lovely evening love to all x thanks for your tweets x brilliant love them all oh a tweet from me ?? Keep on your toes 👀🤐🔮👍x buy a mirror and watch your own back it’s fucking safer guys this applies to both ❤️💙🤐😜xx love from Paul x I’m off to kip xx — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) November 18, 2018

Gascoigne endeared himself to the world after shining at the Italia 90 World Cup, his tears at being suspended for the final following being booked in the semi-final match announced him to a global audience.

Since the end of his career, Gascoigne has been dogged by a catelogue of personal problems, most notably alcoholism - for which he has spent several spells in rehab - allegations of domestic violence, and also a bizarre event in which he attempted to intervene in the police manhunt for killer Raoul Moat.