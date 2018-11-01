Vietnam to host F1 Grand Prix in 2020 for first time – officials

Vietnam will host a Formula One Grand Prix in Hanoi in 2020, officials have said, meaning the sport is set to head to the Southeast Asian country for the first time.

There has been discussion for several months that Hanoi could be added to the F1 calendar, although Vietnamese officials said on Thursday that a deal had been struck.

"The city of Hanoi managed to conclude the cooperation to be entitled as the official host of a race of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship (from) April 2020," a letter read, according to AFP.

F1 officials have not officially confirmed the reports, although race director Charlie Whiting said after a visit to Vietnam in October that “[local organizers] are aiming for a 2020 grand prix, which shouldn’t be a problem based on previous experience.”

The Hanoi site reportedly plans to use existing streets as well as new sections of road.

Although F1 is still seeing nascent growth in Vietnam, it is seen as an attractive site for F1 owners Liberty as Hanoi is considered a “destination city,” while the country is a growing market for sponsors such as Heineken.

Officials in the Communist nation have also spoken of the economic benefits of hosting the event, although they have called for it to be fully privately funded.