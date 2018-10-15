HomeSport News

Simone Biles lashes out at new USA Gymnastics chief for 'anti-Nike' tweet

Simone Biles lashes out at new USA Gymnastics chief for 'anti-Nike' tweet
© REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles has criticized newly-appointed USA gymnastics CEO Mary Bono for posting an anti-Nike tweet after the sportswear giant announced it advertising campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Bono, a former Republican congresswoman, posted the controversial tweet in September, several days after the sports giant made the ex-San Francisco quarterback the face of its new campaign.

The tweet showed Bono using a marker to cover up the Nike logo on shoes, an act which was seen by many as criticism of Kaepernick’s kneeling demonstrations, despite there being no direct mention of his protests.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, who is also sponsored by Nike, responded on Twitter by expressing her disappointment over the controversial post.

Mouth drop,” Biles wrote, adding: “don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.”

Bono, who was appointed as the new head of USA Gymnastics just last week, apologized for the post, stressing she “respects everyone’s views.”

Biles was one of hundreds of gymnasts to reveal they had been molested by disgraced doctor Larry Nassar, who is now serving an effective life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting young gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

