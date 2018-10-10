'Have the good grace to return it!' Tour de France trophy stolen from cycling show in Birmingham

The Tour de France trophy won by Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas this summer has been stolen from a cycle show in Birmingham, UK, Team Sky have confirmed.

The trophy went missing during a recent event at the National Exhibition Center, where it was on display alongside two other Grand Tour trophies won by the British cycling team.

In a statement on their website, the team said it had loaned the trophies to its bicycle manufacturer, Pinarello, for the recent show in Birmingham.

“Regrettably, during the clear-up operation at the end of the event, Geraint Thomas’s Tour de France trophy was momentarily left unattended and stolen,” the statement says. “The matter is obviously now subject to a police investigation. In the meantime, Team Sky are liaising with all relevant parties to agree on the best course of action to resolve the issue.”

Thomas described the theft as “incredibly unfortunate” and added that the trophy is “of pretty limited value to whoever took it, but means a lot to me and to the team.”

“Hopefully whoever took it will have the good grace to return it. A trophy is important, but clearly what matters most are the amazing memories from this incredible summer – and no-one can ever take those away,” the 32-year old concluded.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!