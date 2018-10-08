‘McGregor’s face painted red’: Ramzan Kadyrov hails Nurmagomedov as brilliant ‘artist’

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has compared Khabib Nurmagomedov to the likes of Picasso, praising the mixed martial arts fighter as an artistic genius who reconfigured Conor McGregor’s face into a masterpiece.

Writing on Telegram, Kadyrov described Nurmagomedov as “invincible,” adding that “the moment of truth has come in the octagon.” While The Irishman hoped for an easy ride, the Russian fighter “brought the rival to his senses.”

“[McGregor] realized that Khabib is a brilliant artist who can turn his face into a picture painted with red oil paint,” Kadyrov gushed.

Nurmagomedov faced off against McGregor in a highly anticipated UFC fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, vanquishing the Irishman in the fourth round.

However, his decisive victory has been overshadowed by a post-fight brawl, in which Nurmagomedov jumped out of the cage to attack McGregor’s team. Khabib later apologized, but noted that no one had issues with his rival “talking about my religion, my country, my father.”

