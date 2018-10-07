HomeSport News

Top MMA troll Colby Covington calls Khabib ‘filthy animal’ and ‘sheep shagger’  

Colby Covington / AFP
Having already crossed line between banter and racism by referring to Khabib as Kabob, UFC welterweight Colby Covington lost all verbal inhibitions in the wake of the Russian’s post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor’s entourage.

“Khabib is a filthy animal Way to set the sport back 20 years you stupid sheep f*****,” tweeted Colby Covington to an audience that was part outraged, part exhausted by his unending stream of insults.

The tweet was a blunter reprise of a witticism Covington debuted just hours earlier.

In the past fortnight alone, Covington, who was forced to pull out of UFC228 last month due to nasal surgery, called  Jon Jones a “f*cking assclown,” injured rival Tyron Woodley a “brittle b****” as well as launching a surprisingly fierce attack on outgoing Captain America actor Chris Evans (“Hey Captain Soy Boy, quit the crying and shut your slimy liberal mouth before I shut it for you.”)

READ MORE: 'McGregor talked about my religion, my father… what about that s***?’ – Khabib on UFC 229 brawl

To be fair to the Trump-loving 30-year-old, he is an equal-opportunities offender, and called Conor McGregor a “coked up little leprechaun who’s getting a little soft” in advance of his loss in Las Vegas.

