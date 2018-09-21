Father of NBA star killed in drive-by shooting

Richard Jefferson Sr., the father of NBA champion Richard Jefferson, was killed on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting in California.

The 65-year-old was outside a liquor store in a residential area when an unknown person opened fire from an approaching car, TMZ reported.

Jefferson Sr. was pronounced dead at a local hospital where he was taken following the fatal incident.

The reasons behind the murder remain unknown and detectives are continuing their investigations.

Richard Jefferson, who is currently a free agent, has played 17 seasons in the NBA, claiming the championship title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

The 37-year-old forward has recently appeared as a TV pundit, and averaged 8.2 minutes per game in 20 games for the Denver Nuggets last season.