Move over, Messi: Brazilian goalkeeper scores stunning free-kick (VIDEO)

Brazilian goalkeeper Everson Felipe Marques Pires proved he’s not only a safe pair of hands but also deadly with the ball at his feet, scoring a stunning free-kick for Ceara in their league win against Corinthians.

Everson, 28, curled a 20-yard strike into the opposition net on 19 minutes to open the scoring for his team, who ran out 2-1 winners at the Estádio Castelão on Wednesday.

The ‘keeper has previously said he takes inspiration from cult goalscoring ‘keeper Rogerio Ceni, who scored a staggering 131 career goals.

Judging by Everson’s effort, seen below, he is well on the way to emulating the famous Brazilian dead ball specialist.

Goalkeeper Everson slotting a freekick against Corinthians.



The beauty of South American football is often found in the finer details, eg. the fact there's another player standing over the ball, as if they might have brought the keeper up to the opposition box solely as a decoy. pic.twitter.com/sDGVmsdx94 — Ball Street (@BallStreet) September 6, 2018

Everson even wears the same number on his shirt – 01 – in a nod to Ceni, who scored 61 free-kicks and 69 penalties in his 25-year career at Sao Paolo, which came to an end in 2015.

🏁👏🏻👏🏻 Boa, paredão! Confira alguns registros da comemoração do Everson, após o gol que abriu o marcador na Arena Castelão, na vitória do Vozão por 2 a 1 sobre o Corinthians.



📷 Matheus Dantas#Brasileirão#BoraVozãopic.twitter.com/Kl8hTJphJ3 — Instagram: CearaSC (@CearaSC) September 6, 2018

Wednesday’s win helped lift struggling Caera to 18th in the 20-team Serie A table, level on 23 points with Recife. Corinthians sit eight on 30 points.