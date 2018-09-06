HomeSport News

Move over, Messi: Brazilian goalkeeper scores stunning free-kick (VIDEO)

Get short URL
Move over, Messi: Brazilian goalkeeper scores stunning free-kick (VIDEO)
© Ricardo Moreira / Global Look Press
Brazilian goalkeeper Everson Felipe Marques Pires proved he’s not only a safe pair of hands but also deadly with the ball at his feet, scoring a stunning free-kick for Ceara in their league win against Corinthians.

Everson, 28, curled a 20-yard strike into the opposition net on 19 minutes to open the scoring for his team, who ran out 2-1 winners at the Estádio Castelão on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo stunner for Real Madrid v Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season vote (VIDEO)

The ‘keeper has previously said he takes inspiration from cult goalscoring ‘keeper Rogerio Ceni, who scored a staggering 131 career goals.

Judging by Everson’s effort, seen below, he is well on the way to emulating the famous Brazilian dead ball specialist.

Everson even wears the same number on his shirt – 01 – in a nod to Ceni, who scored 61 free-kicks and 69 penalties in his 25-year career at Sao Paolo, which came to an end in 2015.   

Legendary Brazilian goalkeeper Ceni holds the record for goals scored by a stopper © Marcos Brindicci / Reuters

Wednesday’s win helped lift struggling Caera to 18th in the 20-team Serie A table, level on 23 points with Recife. Corinthians sit eight on 30 points.  

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies