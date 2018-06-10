Spain captain Sergio Ramos leads acclaim as Nadal wins 11th French Open title

Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has led the social media acclaim for tennis star Rafael Nadal, after he won a record-extending 11th title at the French Open in Paris.

Number one seed Nadal continued his dominance at a tournament he has made his own since 2005, claiming victory over 24-year-old Austrian challenger Dominic Thiem in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

After the victory – which saw Nadal claim his 17th Grand Slam title in total, just three behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 – social media was quick to laud the 32-year-old’s staggering achievement.

Chief among those praising Nadal was defender Ramos. Nadal is a huge Madrid fan, and is often seen at games.

Ramos is currently in Russia with the Spanish squad as they prepare for the World Cup, but took time out to tweet in Spanish, hailing Nadal for his “dynasty on clay,” calling him a “tennis legend” and “sporting hero.”

Spain's La Liga official account also congratulated the tennis great.

🇪🇸 Congratulations Rafael Nadal! The Spanish tennis star has now extended his record to a whopping 11 titles at #RolandGarros#VamosRafapic.twitter.com/A7K42j9f5B — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) 10 June 2018

German footballer Mario Gotze - who is not in Russia with the national team but who scored the winning goal for his team in the final in Brazil four years ago - also paid tribute to Nadal.

Thank you @rolandgarros for the invite to see the legend @RafaelNadal. He won the French Open for the 11th time 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fRGEa16JRR — Mario Götze (@MarioGoetze) 10 June 2018

Others - including US former tennis great Billie Jean King and ex-male professional James Blake - praised Nadal’s victory, which was dominant despite an injury scare with hand cramp in the latter stages of the third set.

Congrats to @Simona_Halep for breaking through to win her first and absolutely incredible again for @RafaelNadal 11? That doesn’t seem possible. — James Blake (@JRBlake) 10 June 2018

Nadal just won his 11th french open lmao. NADAL RUINED CLAY COURT TENNIS! — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) 10 June 2018

Nadal is 11-0 in the French Open. 11 and 0! He's a beast on clay!! — Nikki snOw (@noverton82) 10 June 2018

He actually defended all his clay points I cannot believe it. Rafa Nadal remains world #1 with a bigger shot at yearend #1 on grass. At 32 years old. Wow just wow — Aurora (@scorpio1641) 10 June 2018

Others highlighted Nadal’s remarkable record at Roland Garros since first winning the title there in 2005.

Rafael Nadal has now won as many titles at the French Open BY ITSELF (11) than all but four players in the history of men's tennis have TOTAL Grand Slam titles



Federer - 20

Sampras - 14

Emerson - 12

Djokovic - 12 — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) June 10, 2018

Nadal will have Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams in his sights, and will be hoping to challenge the Swiss at Wimbledon at the start of July.