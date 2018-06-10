HomeSport News

Spain captain Sergio Ramos leads acclaim as Nadal wins 11th French Open title

© Benoit Tessier / Reuters
Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has led the social media acclaim for tennis star Rafael Nadal, after he won a record-extending 11th title at the French Open in Paris.

READ MORE: King of Clay: Rafael Nadal wins record 11th French Open title

Number one seed Nadal continued his dominance at a tournament he has made his own since 2005, claiming victory over 24-year-old Austrian challenger Dominic Thiem in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-2.

© Benoit Tessier / Reuters

After the victory – which saw Nadal claim his 17th Grand Slam title in total, just three behind Roger Federer’s all-time record of 20 – social media was quick to laud the 32-year-old’s staggering achievement.

Chief among those praising Nadal was defender Ramos. Nadal is a huge Madrid fan, and is often seen at games.

Ramos is currently in Russia with the Spanish squad as they prepare for the World Cup, but took time out to tweet in Spanish, hailing Nadal for his “dynasty on clay,” calling him a “tennis legend” and “sporting hero.”

Spain's La Liga official account also congratulated the tennis great.

German footballer Mario Gotze - who is not in Russia with the national team but who scored the winning goal for his team in the final in Brazil four years ago - also paid tribute to Nadal.

Others - including US former tennis great Billie Jean King and ex-male professional James Blake - praised Nadal’s victory, which was dominant despite an injury scare with hand cramp in the latter stages of the third set.

Others highlighted Nadal’s remarkable record at Roland Garros since first winning the title there in 2005.

Nadal will have Federer's record of 20 Grand Slams in his sights, and will be hoping to challenge the Swiss at Wimbledon at the start of July.  

