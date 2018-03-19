Not a heptathlon fan? Russian athlete Lyubov Tkach can make you change your mind (PHOTOS)

If you think the heptathlon is boring, you should definitely meet Russian track and field athlete Lyubov Tkach. She might make you a big fan of that event.

Tkach is a heptathlon practitioner, who’s represented Russia at various international events, including 2015 World Athletics Championship and 2015 European junior competition.

A post shared by 💙Любовь Ткач💙 (@lovlytvoyulibky) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

Heptathlon is a track and field contest made up of seven events that are stretched into two competitive days. It consists of the 100-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200-meter sprint on the first day; and long jump, javelin and 800-meter footrace on the second day. Competitors earn points in each event according to a table established by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

A post shared by 💙Любовь Ткач💙 (@lovlytvoyulibky) on Jan 2, 2018 at 3:15am PST

In 2012, Tkach attracted the attention of athletics pundits by winning the national junior championships with a decent result of 5,380 points. Three years later, she grabbed silver at the European U23 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, where she managed to exceed the mark of 6,000 points with the incredible tally of 6,055.

A post shared by 💙Любовь Ткач💙 (@lovlytvoyulibky) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

The same year she represented Russia at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China, but failed to be among medal winners finishing in a disappointing 23rd place. Later, the athlete linked her underwhelming performance to acclimatization problems she experienced in Beijing.

A post shared by 💙Любовь Ткач💙 (@lovlytvoyulibky) on Sep 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The 25-year-old shares revealing pictures and videos on her Instagram page to show she is in excellent shape ahead of the new summer season.

A post shared by 💙Любовь Ткач💙 (@lovlytvoyulibky) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Her main personal bests are 6,151 points in the heptathlon (Cheboksary 2015) and 4,368 points in the indoor pentathlon.