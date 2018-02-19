‘I need a cigarette after that’: Twitter pans Fergie’s rendition of US national anthem

Fergie must have ice packs strapped to her ears such is the extent to which they are burning following her performance of the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night.

Renditions of the old American standard are often characterized by the singer’s ability to fluctuate between keys with admirable vocal gymnastics – but not for Fergie. The Black Eyed Peas singer performed an unusually low-key, sultry version of the anthem prior to last night’s showpiece. Twitter users were typically quick to give her the thumbs down, pointing out that even the players themselves looked somewhat mystified by her performance.

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Everyone who saw #Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/zEYqjoqJmQ — Bobby (@Bison_4life) February 19, 2018

Speaking at halftime, NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal exchanged barbs about her version of the song. Responding to O’Neal’s insistence that Fergie’s performance was “sexy” and “different,” Barkley said: “Damn right it was different, I need a cigarette after that.”

it has been HOURS since Fergie sang the national anthem at the NBA all star game and the president has STILL refused to acknowledge and respond as the leader we need as a nation in this time of strife — erin ryan (@morninggloria) February 19, 2018

Among the clamour was comedian and TV star Roseanne Barr who referenced her own infamous butchering of the anthem at a baseball game in 1990.

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Fergie was so damn bad she got all of America to agree on what happened during the national anthem at a sporting event. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 19, 2018

