‘Little piece of hot ass': Radio host fired for remarks about 17yo US Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim

American sports presenter Patrick Connor of San Francisco radio station KNBR has been fired for comments he made recently about 17-year-old snowboarder Chloe Kim.

During his appearance on the Bar Stool Radio show called ‘Dialed-In with Dallas Braden,’ Connor made lewd remarks about US Olympic snowboarder Kim, who won a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe on Tuesday.

Kim triumphed in the halfpipe event after successfully landing extremely difficult back-to-back 1080s, her signature element, to receive a near-perfect score of 98.25 points from the judges.

“No doubt, and in fact, just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going,” Connor said on the Barstool show.

“That’s what I like about them high school girls. She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan,” he added.

KNBR Program Director Jeremiah Crowe said they terminated their cooperation with Connor following his remarks, which were deemed inappropriate by many listeners.

“Be advised that Patrick Connor is no longer with Cumulus Media. Neither KNBR, nor Cumulus Media condone the comments made by Patrick Connor on his SiriusXM program,” Crowe said.

Connor has also apologized for his comments on Twitter, admitting that he crossed the line while attempting “to make people laugh.”

Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot. — Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018

“Yesterday, in a weird attempt to make people laugh, I failed,” he wrote. “My comments about Chloe Kim were more than inappropriate; they were lame & gross. I’m truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & to the listeners for being a total idiot.”

43-year-old Connor, however, didn’t become jobless as he remains employed by Barstool.