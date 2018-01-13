Tennis star Petkovic drags official onto court for mid-match dance off (VIDEO)

A women’s exhibition tennis match unexpectedly hosted a dance-off when German tennis ace Andrea Petkovic took advantage of a weather break to throw some shapes with an umpire.

During the fourth game of the second set at the annual Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, Petkovic, 30, entertained the crowd during a rain break with two solid minutes of jazzy dance moves.

Quando si dice dare spettacolo in campo! 😂 @andreapetkovic ​si è scatenata 💃 durante una pausa pioggia al Kooyong Classic! #tennispic.twitter.com/SPzhHPbxzl — SuperTennis TV (@SuperTennisTv) January 12, 2018

Petkovic tried, and failed, to get her 20-year-old Swiss opponent Belinda Bencic involved, however she did manage to convince an official to get down on the court.

In the end Petkovic’s attempts to dazzle Bencic with her dance moves proved unsuccessful – the German lost 3-6 6-4 10-4 after a 10-point tiebreak decider, and Bencic was crowned the 2018 Kooyong Classic women's champion. The annual contest takes place ahead of the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season.

Me being cool and not awkward at all. https://t.co/DkmM629IS8 — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 12, 2018

Sometimes art hits you. Sometimes you hit art. https://t.co/CqFIGL7ztv — Andrea Petkovic (@andreapetkovic) January 12, 2018

Petkovic will next go head to head with No. 27 seed Petra Kvitova in the Open while Bencic faces number five seed and returning finalist Venus Williams. It’s not clear what dance strategy she may or may not deploy against the US tennis superstar.