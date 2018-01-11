Record-breaking 50yo Japanese footballer signs contract extension

They say football is a young man’s game but Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura is doing his best to dispel that myth by signing for his latest professional club – at the age of 50.

Miura, who turns 51 in February, penned a new deal with Japanese second division club Yokohama FC which will take him into his 33rd season of playing the beautiful game at the highest level.

"I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player)," he told Kyodo news agency.

In March last year, Miura became the oldest goalscorer in professional football history at 50 years and 14 days old by netting the only goal of the game for J2 League Yokohama versus Thespakusatsu Gunma.

A month shy of 51 and still signing new contracts!



Kazuyoshi Miura is set to continue his record-breaking career with another season at Yokohama FC!



Incredibly, 'King Kazu' was part of the side which won Japan's first ever AFC Asian Cup... back in 1992!

Known affectionately among fans as ‘King Kazu’, the silver-haired golden oldie made his professional bow for Brazilian side Santos FC in 1986, and went on to play for a series of lower league teams in the South American country before returning to his homeland in 1990.

Miura also had spells in Italy for Genoa and in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb and scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for his national side. He only narrowly missed out on a place in the France 98 World Cup squad with Samurai Blue.