Baseball agent fired over allegations he secretly filmed clients in shower

Baseball agent Jason Wood has been fired by his employer, CSE Talent, for allegedly filming clients while they took a shower at his home in St. Louis.

Accusations against the agent emerged after a baseball player who prefers to remain anonymous reportedly found a hidden camera in the bathroom while using the shower in Wood’s home.

CSE Talent, which represents pro golfers, baseball players, coaches, and sports broadcasting personalities, appointed Wood director of its baseball division last April.

On Wednesday, the company released a statement announcing its decision to part ways with the agent who “didn’t uphold” the agency’s “moral and ethical standards.”

“For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry,” the company’s president, Danny Martoe, said.

“We take pride in working with people who represent these values. It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.”

Following the scandal, some players have reportedly already terminated their cooperation with CSE Talent and have hired new agencies to represent their interests.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPLA) has suspended Wood, prohibiting him from representing any players while an investigation into the hidden camera allegations is held.

The list of Wood’s clients included Jake Odorizzi of the Tampa Bay Rays, David Phelps of the Seattle Mariners, Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox, and many other top players who may have visited Wood’s home during the offseason.

Just received a text from Jason Wood, the agent accused of filming clients at his home. His response to the allegations: pic.twitter.com/bESpAtgDF5 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2018

Wood denies the allegations and has hit out at those who, in his view, “have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors,” according to Jeff Passan, an MLB columnist who says he received a message from the agent.