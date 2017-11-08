WBC lifts lifetime ban on Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin – promoter

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has lifted the lifetime suspension on Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, his promoter Andrey Ryabinsky announced on Wednesday.

"I promised that we would achieve justice for Povetkin. So, a few months ago we achieved justification from all organizations except the WBC, and now the WBC also sent us a letter saying that they will lift the lifetime ban on Povetkin. Starting December 6, he can officially conduct fights in the WBC, and from January will be returned to the official rating ," Ryabinsky wrote on his Instagram profile, as translated from the original Russian.

In March, Povetkin was indefinitely banned by the WBC as well as being fined $250,000, after testing positive for banned drug Ostarine prior to his planned fight against Canadian Bermane Stiverne in December 2016. It was his second doping violation in a year.

In May 2016, a positive test for meldonium put paid to a showdown with WBC champion Deontay Wilder in the week leading up to the proposed fight in Moscow.

Povetkin was cleared of that case in August of the same year, but was ordered to undergo extra drug testing at his own expense for the next 12 months.

This summer, Povetkin was reinstated in the WBO and WBA world rankings following their lifting of his ban.

“Talking of Meldonium, practically he has been announced innocent, talking of Ostarine, it has been recognized that Ostarine did not enter his body intentionally (it entered with a food supplement). It is the first case in the history of boxing when a boxer proves himself innocent having such problems,” Ryabinsky added in his post.