What a relief: Goalkeeper sent off for urinating during match

Late in a match with Bradford Park Avenue, Salford City lost its goalkeeper, Max Crocombe, who got red-carded for answering the call of nature beside his goal.

The 24-year-old New Zealander apparently didn’t want to ask for the game to be stopped so he could go to the restroom, so instead he urinated next to the goal. Unfortunately for him, he was caught in the act by match officials and sent off the field by a referee.

The incident, which happened in the 87th minute of the match, was later confirmed by Bradford Park Avenue in a tweet: “We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.”

87' - We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

“He was told by the steward twice not to do it and he went ahead and had a pee,” club secretary Colin Barker said after the match.

The Salford City player later took to his twitter page to apologize. “I was in a very uncomfortable position and made an error in judgement which spoiled a great win,” he tweeted. “My intention was never to offend anyone and I’d like to apologize to both clubs and both sets of supporters and it won’t happen again.”

Barker said that one spectator filed a formal complaint. The incident was also reported to the police. According to AFP, the match was attended by 533 spectators. Despite the incident, Salford City held on to win 2-1. Crocombe joined Salford City in May. Both clubs play in the National League North, the sixth tier of English football.

The incident is reminiscent of what happened to former Germany and Arsenal star Jens Lehmann in 2009. While playing a Champions League game at VfB Stuttgart, he ran behind a billboard to relieve himself.