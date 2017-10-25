Top Trump Tweets - NFL criticism is 2nd-most popular topic on US President's Twitter account

While President Donald Trump is known for both ruling US politics via Twitter and being an avid sports fan, his recent social media activity has been increasingly affected by the ongoing scandal in the National Football League (NFL).

Trump has posted NFL-related tweets since calling for players to be fired for refusing to stand for the national anthem last month, making it the second-most popular topic on his Twitter account.

The NFL protests were just behind Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico.

Next on the list was “fake news,” and tax cuts, which were of around equal popularity. Trump also tweeted about the Las Vegas shooting and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The president’s most recent NFL-related tweet again condemned NFL players who continued to take a knee during the pre-match ceremonies, instead of standing for the national anthem.

“Two dozen NFL players continue to kneel during the National Anthem, showing total disrespect to our Flag & Country. No leadership in NFL!” Trump tweeted Monday.

Trump has stated that the issue is not related to race, but urged players, who have been protesting against what they perceive as racial injustice in America, to stand when the Star-Spangled Banner is played before games.

“The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!” he tweeted on September 25.

However, the president’s calls appeared to have had the opposite of their intended effect. In the ensuing weeks, more NFL players have joined the action, which was initiated by the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last year.

Earlier this month, Trump took issue with the NFL’s “massive” tax breaks while the League continued, in his view, “disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country.”

Following the League’s decision to make no changes to its anthem policy at a meeting between team owners, union leaders and players in New York last week, Trump criticized the NFL for its reluctance to take action against protesting players.

Despite Commissioner Roger Goodell stating that the meeting was “very productive and important”, Trump tweeted: “The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem. Total disrespect for our great country!” on October 18.