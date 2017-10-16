Pucker punch! Female boxer plants kiss on opponent at press conference (VIDEO)

There will be no love lost in the undisputed world championship fight between champion Cecilia 'First Lady' Brækhus and Mikaela Laurén this weekend - even after they kissed during a press conference.

Brækhus, the undisputed world champion and pound-for-pound number one from Norway, will defend her WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and WBO world-welterweight titles against Swede Mikaela Laurén in her home country this Saturday.

The pair held a press conference on Monday, when they answered questions from the media and posed for photographs.

But their face-off became a kiss-off when the blonde and the braided-haired challenger broke their gaze during the stare-out to lean in and peck Brækhus on the lips.

The stunned champion recoiled at first and attempted to slap Laurén’s face, but then saw the funny side and burst into laughter at her opponent’s mind games.

Laurén, unfazed, simply turned around and grinned for the assembled photographers, seemingly content at her attempts to rile Brækhus.

Fight promoter Kalle Sauerland was the first to poke fun after the incident, posting on Twitter: “Face to face - lips to lips this doesn’t happen every day”

Columbian-born champ and former-kickboxer Brækhus is unbeaten as a professional with 31 wins and 0 defeats, and has been champion since 2009.

The 38-year-old will be the favorite against Laurén, 41, who has a record of 29-4 and is herself a former champion.