Tennis bad boy Kyrgios loses $31K after quitting match at Shanghai Masters

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and stripped of his $21,085 prize-money after he walked off court Tuesday, quitting his first-round game at the Shanghai Masters.

Kyrgios left the court without explanation after he lost the opening set on a tie-break against American Steve Johnson.

Nick Kyrgios has stormed off court after losing the first set of his opening round clash with Steve Johnson at the Shanghai Masters. #7Newspic.twitter.com/LmLagCVAut — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 10, 2017

Later he posted a statement on social media, where he mentioned a stomach bug and a sore shoulder as reasons for his Shanghai Masters exit. The tweet later appeared to have been deleted from his account.

The Aussie will not be paid his first-round prize money as he refused to undergo a medical examination that could have confirmed the player’s health problems. He will also receive a $10,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct as he hurled two balls out of court and had an altercation with umpire Fergus Murphy.

Last year, Kyrgios received a two-month suspension for a similar violation that occurred at the same venue, after he gave up his second round match against Germany’s Mischa Zverev and rowed with spectators.

Back then, Kyrgios was widely criticized for putting no effort into a match that ended in favor of his German opponent 6-3, 6-1. The punishment was later reduced to three weeks following an agreement that the player will consult a sports psychologist.

Tuesday’s incident comes just two days after Kyrgios was beaten by Spanish world number one Rafael Nadal in the final of the China Open.