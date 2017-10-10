Russia 2018 World Cup ticket applications pass 2 million mark

Ticket applications for FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia matches have surpassed the 2 million mark during the first phase of sales.

The first stage of ticket sales began at 12:00 Moscow time Thursday September 14 and will run through to 12:00 Moscow time this Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified by November 16.

Fans submitted applications through FIFA’s official website, with Germany, Brazil, Mexico, USA, Argentina, China, Colombia, Israel, Egypt and home country Russia the Top 10 nations from which fans have submitted applications for tickets.

However, there are still question marks over Argentina’s participation at football’s showpiece event. La Albaciete need to beat Ecuador in their final qualification game to finish inside the Top 4 in their group and grab an automatic place at Russia 2018.

Should they fail to beat Ecuador on Wednesday in Quito, Lionel Messi and Co. will fail to qualify for the tournament, with Brazil being the only team to have qualified from the group thus far.