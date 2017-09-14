1st phase of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia tickets sales begins

The first stage of tickets sales for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia began at 12:00 MSK on Thursday September 14.

During the first phase, fans will be able to submit ticket applications on FIFA’s official website for a specific match – from the opening game through to the final – tickets for a specific stadium, and team-specific tickets which will allow fans to follow the national team of their choice.

GET #WORLDCUP TICKETS NOW 🎟️🏆

Sales for Russia 2018 have started! 🙌

👉 https://t.co/8Ymh8yPcljpic.twitter.com/L6pf84Qxke — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 14, 2017

The tickets are divided into Category 1, Category 2, Category 3 and Category 4 price brackets, with Category 1, 2 and 3 including price ranges exclusively for non-Russian residents, ranked most expensive to least expensive.

Category 4 includes prices solely available to Russian residents.

READ MORE: 1st phase of ticket sales for Russia 2018 World Cup to begin Thursday

Non-residents can buy tickets beginning from $115 up to $1,100, the most expensive being for the Russia 2018 World Cup final match.

Tickets for the 2018 World Cup put on sale by FIFA today - the prices: (the obese seat was also available in Brazil) pic.twitter.com/fQbljqPH3J — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) September 14, 2017

Residents of Russia will be able to pick up tickets from as little as 1,280 rubles ($22) and for the final game will be expected to fork out just 7,040 rubles ($122).

Category 3, the cheapest available tickets for non-Russian residents, includes tickets for wheelchair users, easy access and a special option for an “obese person.”

Read more

The first phase runs through to October 12, with each application made in that time period having equal chance of being successful.

Successful applicants will be informed by November 16, and ticket hopefuls have equal chance of getting the matches of their choice whenever they submit their preferences, be it on the first or last day of sales.

Phase one of sales will conclude with the period from November 16 to November 28, during which tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Following the World Cup final draw on December 1, phase two of sales will comprise a random draw period from December 5, 2017, to January 31, 2018, and a further first-come, first-served period from March 13 to April 3, 2018.

Tickets will then be distributed to fans from April/May 2018 in the weeks leading up to the tournament free of charge.